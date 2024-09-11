Jon Bon Jovi Helped Save Woman About to Jump off a Nashville Bridge

When he’s not making music, he’s saving lives.

According to TMZ, Jon Bon Jovi intervened and convinced a woman about to jump off a bridge to reconsider her decision.

The outlet reports that it all went down on Tuesday evening while Bon Jovi was filming a music video in Nashville on a popular pedestrian bridge. The video was for his new song, “The People’s House.”

A video of the encounter shows the 62-year-old rockstar making his way over to a woman standing on the other side of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge’s fence, seemingly about to jump off.

A man, identified as Bon Jovi, can be seen walking up to the woman, leaning against the fence and talking to her. A bystander accompanying the singer begins rubbing the woman’s arm and pats her on the back reassuringly as they speak.

Seconds later, the woman turns around, and with the help of Bon Jovi and the bystander, she climbs back over the fence to safety. As the video continues, more people gather around, and the three continue their conversation.

At one point, Bon Jovi places his hands on her shoulders. The video ends with the woman walking away with Bon Jovi and the group that has formed.

TMZ says that law enforcement was called to the scene, and Nashville PD Chief John Drake commended the “Livin on a Prayer” legend by saying, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Sources also told the tabloid that Bon Jovi has experience helping people in crisis through his charity work with his JBJ Soul Foundation.

The Grammy winner has yet to comment on the incident and his representatives did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741