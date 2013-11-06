Jon Bon Jovi To Rock Kensington Palace!

William and Kate are to host the first ever rock concert to be held at Kensington Palace later this month, in aid of the homelessness charity Centrepoint.

And the headline act? None other than Mr Jon Bon Jovi! So he's definitely not dead then

I know! What year are we in? Prince William was only four when Slippery When Wet came out in ...1986.

But, hey, who cares, it's going to be a royal rock out! Let's hope he plays a few bars from the roof.

Also performing at the event on November 26 will be Taylor Swift, the charity confirmed today.

At the gala, guests (including young people from Centrepoint) will have a private reception and formal dinner, before taking their places in a Doctor Zhivago-themed marquee for the concert at the Palace.

A few weeks ago the prince and his family moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace after a £1.1m refurbishment to remove asbestos and rewire. The four-storey property was the former home of Princess Margaret, who moved in with her husband Lord Snowdon in 1960 and lived there for 42 years. The Queen’s sister was renowned for entertaining Hollywood stars and musicians at the apartment.

But it will definitely be Jon's first trip there.