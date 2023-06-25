Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Get Married at Iconic ‘Mad Men’ Location
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are officially wed, tying the knot on Saturday on the same California cliffside where part of the Mad Men series finale was filmed in 2015. The Anderson Canyon ceremony in Big Sur—the site where Hamm’s Don Draper comes up with the idea for 1970’s iconic “Hilltop” Coca-Cola advertisement—was attended by a veritable who’s-who of celebrity friends, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey, according to TMZ. Fellow Mad Men alum John Slattery was also on hand to celebrate, with the occasion boasting a menu of cocktails themed around the show, the tabloid reported. Fittingly, it was during the production of Mad Men’s finale that Hamm first met Osceola, who played a receptionist at a spiritual retreat that triggers Draper’s Coke epiphany. The pair were first romantically linked in 2020, and went on to appear in the 2022 crime caper Confess, Fletch together. In February, it was reported that Hamm, 52, had proposed to Osceola, 35.