Jon Hamm: Leave My Penis Alone

Jon Hamm would like you to focus on his face please and stop thinking those dirty thoughts. In a Rolling Stone interview, the actor asked everyone to please stop talking about his penis. A New York Daily News report claimed that the producers of Mad Men asked Hamm to start wearing underwear because his “impressive anatomy is so distracting” in the season’s tight pants. Hamm acknowledged that “most” of the comments about his package are “tongue-in-cheek,” but called them “a little rude.” “But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my cock, I feel that wasn’t part of the deal … but whatever.” At least Hamm is looking on the bright side: he also acknowledged “I guess it’s better than being called out for the opposite.”