Jon Stewart Blings Up Desk in Devastating Dig on Trump’s Oval Office

Jon Stewart’s “government-approved” episode of The Daily Show on Thursday was complete with blinding gold accents, golden flourishes, and gilded graphics fit for President Donald Trump.

The parody of the president featured co-hosts of the late-night show wearing blue jackets and red ties, in MAGA fashion, as Stewart—tongue pressed firmly in cheek—praised America as the “hottest country on earth.”

There was no shortage of gold on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Daily Show.’ The Daily Show

Stewart’s desk displayed “The Daily Show” in glittery gold, and the graphics that surrounded him were all gilded. Some of the clips shown on air—like Trump’s snooze of a speech inside Windsor Castle this week—were even given a distinct golden filter.

‘The Daily Show’ gilded Jon Stewart’s desk for Thursday’s episode. Matt Wilson/Comedy Central’s The Daily Show

The gaudy layout was an obvious dig at Trump’s Oval Office, which seemingly adds more golden trinkets and moldings by the month.

Side-by-side photos show the significant amount of gold added to the Oval Office by President Donald Trump between Feb. 21 (left) and August (right). Getty Images

Stewart hosted Thursday’s show outside of his typical Monday night slot. The MAGA-fication of the episode was a direct reaction to ABC succumbing to threats from Trump’s FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, and pulling the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

“We have another fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show,” Stewart said in his intro.

There was plenty of gold to be seen during Jon Stewart’s interview with Maria Ressa. Matt Wilson/Comedy Central’s The Daily Show

Stewart’s monologue was filled with MAGA talking points. He repeatedly shushed the laughing crowd, telling them, “You’re gonna blow this for us!”

Trump, who flew home from a trip to England on Thursday, has not weighed in on Stewart’s episode. It is possible he would have enjoyed its styling, however.

‘The Daily Show’ added a gold filter on top of a video of President Donald Trump speaking in Windsor Castle this week. The Daily Show

The president wasted no time remaking the Oval Office this year. On Inauguration Day, he reinstalled his famous “Diet Coke button,” hung a portrait of Former President Andrew Jackson, and set up military flags representing each service branch. He also began outfitting the historic office with golden trinkets and gold-accented appliques—some of which are nearly identical to a $58 “Ekena Millwork Onlay” available at Home Depot.

The Oval Office’s mantel, which displayed potted Swedish ivy for decades, is now filled with golden trinkets. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The amount of gold grew slowly over the following weeks, but exploded in amount to rival the Palace of Versailles by April. That rapid shift came shortly after he flew his “Gold Guy,” John Icart, up to Washington from Palm Beach on Air Force One.

White House officials told the Wall Street Journal that Icart added gold accents to the Oval Office’s mantel, walls, and the moldings that wrap around the office.

Molding that encircles the Oval Office has been plated with gold. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has proudly boasted about the makeover. First, in March, he told Fox News that the Oval Office “needed a little life,” so he opted for gold. He said it is symbolic of angels.

“They say angels bring good luck,” he said of his renovation. “And we need a lot of luck in this country with what they have done over the last four years.”

Infantino brought the 2025 Club World Cup trophy to the Oval Office in March. It has stayed there ever since. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Those hoping to gain favor with the president quickly learned that the way to his heart is through gifting something gold. Apple CEO Tim Cook and the president of soccer’s world governing body, Gianni Infantino, both followed this playbook.