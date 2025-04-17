Jon Stewart Gets Personal With NSFW Stephen Miller Rant

Jon Stewart thinks Stephen Miller is getting a bit too excited about the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

“To see the ghoul of ghouls, Stephen Miller, just get f---ing hard talking about, it’s shocking,” Stewart said at the top of his Weekly Show podcast Thursday.

Jon Stewart argues that no one is taking more “pleasure” in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia story than Stephen Miller. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/YouTube

Miller, who serves as Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, has been the most impassioned member of the administration when it comes to demonizing undocumented immigrants. And that includes Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump White House has admitted was mistakenly deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador, as it defies the Supreme Court’s order to do everything in its power to bring him home.

“He was not mistakenly sent to El Salvador,” Miller insisted, falsely, of Abrego Garcia on Fox News. “He’s an illegal alien from El Salvador! His only options in life are to be deported to El Salvador or to be deported to some other country. That’s it!”

Stewart argued on Thursday that this entire story is being used by Trump, Miller, and others in the administration as a distraction from the “global economic meltdown” caused by the president’s trade war. Or as he called it, an “economic punching-ourselves-in-the-d--k.”

“What would you have to do to divert attention from that?” Stewart asked. “You would have to hold maybe one of the most chilling Oval Office meetings,” he added, referring to Trump’s sit-down with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in which they smeared Abrego Garcia as a “terrorist” and floated the idea of deporting American citizens.

“The thing that I found, I think, most chilling,” Stewart said, “was the enjoyment they took—the pleasure that they seemed to take in flouting whatever due process, or whatever safeguards have been put in place by a system they are there to protect.”

And clearly he thinks no one is taking more “pleasure” from the whole thing than Stephen Miller.