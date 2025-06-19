Jon Stewart Goes All In for Tucker Over Trump and Ted Cruz

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart pinpointed the most alarming turning point in Donald Trump’s second term: He is now on the same page as longtime enemy Tucker Carlson.

Stewart said on Thursday’s episode of The Weekly Show podcast that Trump’s incompetence—“the just rank s--ttiness of how they accomplish things, and the price we are paying for his inability to”—was the most under-covered element of his second administration.

It appeared, he said, that Trump had turned the presidency into a weekly television show rife with chaos. ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s this week’s episode? Liberation Day and tariffs? Great, let’s, let’s do that,” Stewart said. “Oh, hey, it’s tanking the bond market, and everybody is freaking out. Oh, great, yeah, no, we’re that’s the plan. Now we’re just going to give everybody 90 days, and then he comes on and goes, ‘Everybody’s kissing my ass to make deals,’ but nobody seems to be making any f--king deals. And so then we just move on to the next episode.”

The chaos has gotten so bad, Stewart said, that right-wing firebrand Carlson had become the voice of reason.

Tucker Carlson's war with Donald Trump over U.S. involvement in Iran has gotten Jon Stewart to agree with Carlson. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“We’re in such a bizarro world, you’ve got me nodding my head to Tucker Carlson videos,” Stewart said. “You got Tucker Carlson going, ‘Why are we going why are we going to war with Iran again?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you tell him, brother!’ Like, that’s how f---ing upside down we find ourselves in this moment.”

Stewart’s comments came a day after Carlson pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on the U.S. basis for intervening in Israel’s assault on Iran, which Israel claimed was needed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump has considered joining the attack, putting him at odds—and in a war of words—with the former Fox News host.

Stewart and Carlson have traded barbs for years since Stewart helped get Carlson fired from CNN after ripping his show Crossfire on air. “You know what’s interesting, though?” Stewart told Carlson during the 2004 episode. “You’re as big a d--k on your show as you are on any show.”

Stewart offered Carlson a faux apology in 2021 after Carlson disparaged the Biden administration’s decision to allow pregnant women to serve in the military. “I called Tucker Carlson a d--k on National television,” Stewart posted on Twitter in 2021. “It’s high time I apologize... to d--ks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible terrible person.”