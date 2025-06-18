Ted Cruz Rages at Tucker Carlson After ‘Gotcha’ Moment
Ted Cruz has bitterly clapped back after a preview of an interview with Tucker Carlson saw him ridiculed on social media. On Tuesday, Carlson dropped a clip where he asked Cruz “How many people live in Iran, by the way?” When the senator responded he did not know, an incredulous Carlson snapped: “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” The Daily Beast covered the fallout from the clip, which descended into Carlson laughing in Cruz’s face. Comments on social media included, “Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the f--k out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?” Political commentator Brian Krassenstein leaned into the looming MAGA civil war, stating the video was a sign “the Republican Party is self-destructing.” Cruz took to his X account in an attempt to save face. “He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran,” Cruz said of Carlson’s preview. “I declined to play that silly game. WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ and falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.” The full interview is released on Wednesday.