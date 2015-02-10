Jon Stewart Is Leaving the ‘Daily Show’

During a taping of his show Tuesday, Daily Show host Jon Stewart announced to the audience that he is retiring sometime “later this year.” A statement released shortly afterward from Comedy Central read, “For the better part of the last two decades, we have had the incredible honor and privilege of working with Jon Stewart. His comedic brilliance is second to none. Jon has been at the heart of Comedy Central, championing and nurturing the best talent in the industry, in front of and behind the camera. Through his unique voice and vision, The Daily Show has become a cultural touchstone for millions of fans and an unparalleled platform for political comedy that will endure for years to come. Jon will remain at the helm of The Daily Show until later this year. He is a comic genius, generous with his time and talent, and will always be a part of the Comedy Central family.” Stewart has served as host of the Comedy Central program for over 15 years.