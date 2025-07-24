Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Isn’t Suing Elon for Epstein Dig

Jon Stewart has a theory about why the very litigious president has not sued his former buddy Elon Musk for declaring to the world that he’s in the Epstein files.

“They have a little bit of a China-U.S.-like, mutually assured destruction. I think they know enough about each other,” Stewart surmised on The Weekly Show Thursday. Other than that, he said, “I cannot, for the life of me, think why Trump wouldn’t sue Elon for saying ‘Trump in the Epstein files.’”

But then, Stewart added, “Trump is so clearly all over the Epstein files.”

Trump has lashed out at the “weaklings” who believed the Epstein “bulls---," but the issue isn't going away. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

On June 5, during his online tirade against Trump and his “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk wrote the bombshell post that opened a can of worms for Trump: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

At the time, some brushed off the post as a low-blow in a heated war of words—but new developments have since made Musk’s post look less of a petty insult and more like the “bombshell” he claimed it was.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years, but reportedly fell out around 2004 before Epstein was exposed as a pedophile. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Since then, The Wall Street Journal unearthed a birthday drawing and note that Trump wrote to Epstein in the early 2000s, shedding new light on the depth of his relationship with the now deceased sex trafficker. CNN uncovered videos and photos of the pair that show them enjoying each other’s company on several occasions, including Trump’s own wedding to Marla Maples. Thickening the plot is the WSJ report this week that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump in May that his name appears in the Epstein files several times.

Stewart said it’s just one example of his theory that Trump hasn’t sued because Musk may “know” even more.

It feels like “every day now” there’s something new with Trump and Epstein, Stewart said Thursday. “There was another Epstein Dropbox, like your iPhone bringing up ‘Memories of Us,’” Stewart quipped, “It’s Epstein and Trump at a wedding. Now there’s all these photos, it’s them dancing. There’s video of them getting matching tattoos and eating spaghetti like Lady in the Tramp,” he joked more. “They very clearly dug each other in a deep, Starsky and Hutch kind of a way.”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump, when they were still allies, watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket in November 2024. BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sure enough, on Thursday morning, more than a month after Musk’s Epstein tweet, Trump poured a little sugar on his relationship with the Tesla CEO, writing to Truth Social, “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!” he wrote, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before!”

Stewart noted that one possible reason for Trump’s defense of Musk’s government contracts—which the president has threatened to cancel before—is that he may have few “options” otherwise.

“They went in and they were like, ‘We’re gonna get rid of all those SpaceX contracts. And then they went in, they’re like, ‘Actually we can’t, there’s no one else who can launch a satellite. And can’t use NASA because we cut their funding to the point where they’re a non-functioning organization,’” he said.