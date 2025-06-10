Jon Stewart Mocks Stephen Miller and His Wife With Brutal Sex Dig

Jon Stewart roasted Stephen Miller hard on Monday for his escalating role in the Los Angeles immigration protests. He even included a dig at Miller’s marriage.

Upon showing an interview clip where Miller screamed about migrants, “Deport! Deport! Deport!” Stewart joked in response, “I’m gonna guess that’s what Stephen Miller shouts when he c---s.”

Stewart did an impression of Miller having an orgasm, yelling, “Deport! Deport! Deport!“ ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart continued, “And then obviously to be sensitive to his partner, he has to be like, ‘You deported too, right?’ And then she probably goes, ‘You know, yeah.’ And then goes into the shower and... self-deports.”

The joke comes amid weeks of speculation that Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, is more loyal to Elon Musk than she is to her husband or the Trump administration.

The rumors hit a fever pitch Sunday when a fake X post of Musk bragging about how he “took” Miller’s wife went viral.

The Daily Show continued the Stephen Miller mockery with a field report from correspondent Jordan Klepper.

“You can’t expect a compassionate approach to deportation when you got a psycho like Stephen Miller in charge,” Klepper said. “I mean, that guy just gives me the willies, you know?”

As he said this, a man with an ominous Stephen Miller facemask crept up behind Klepper.

“He uses echolocation to hunt his prey,” Klepper said when he realized Miller was there. “I shouldn’t have said his name. I just can’t say it again or another Stephen Miller will appear.”

Elsewhere, Stewart covered what he believed was the real reason behind the Trump administration’s sudden, dramatic escalation of the protests in Los Angeles:

“Why is this happening now?” Stewart asked. “What’s it meant to distract from? I mean, I can’t even remember, what were we even talking about right before the first Waymo went up in flames?”

He showed a news clip reporting on Elon Musk’s X post Thursday, in which Musk claimed that Trump was “in the Epstein files.”