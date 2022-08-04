Jon Stewart Opens Up About Moment He Almost Blew It for Vets

During an exhausted victory lap on his podcast Thursday, Jon Stewart took a moment out of celebrating a big win for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act to berate himself for almost screwing the whole thing up when he was caught on camera confronting notorious “troll” Jack Posobiec.

During a discussion about all the “pressure” he was under as the chief activist for such an important cause, Stewart said he had a feeling of, “Do not fuck this up for these people.”

That’s part of what upset him so much, he explained about “that troll guy” who tried to disrupt his protest with veterans. “I was so mad at myself,” he said, “because one of the things that was keeping this from being done was all this misinformation and this was a dude who was putting out a lot of it. And stirring up this whole group.”

He said he “knows how to deal with” this type of heckling from his years in the comedy clubs, but “the pressure of their pain combined with my exhaustion” led him to do “the opposite of what you’re supposed to do.”

As Stewart put it, “I lost my shit and in that moment I thought, oh, fuck, I just changed the news on this and was very fortunate that that was not the case.”

Ultimately, Stewart appeared in a video with Posobiec, admitting that he had lost his temper and acknowledging some common ground on the issue. Now we know why he was so quick to make up with the man who helped popularize the “Pizzagate” hoax.

Later in the podcast episode, Stewart also marveled at the experience of going on a conservative network like Newsmax to press his case and realizing, “These guys know what they’re talking about!” He contrasted it with going on “certain other networks” and thinking, “You’re not listening, are you? Then I would go on Newsmax and be like, ‘This guy seems present! I’m in the Upside-Down!’”