Jon Stewart Predicts What Happens to Trump Ballroom in 2028

Jon Stewart finds it unlikely that Donald Trump is “flipping” the White House East Wing for the benefit of future presidents—but should Trump’s attempt to run for a third term not pan out, he has a theory for what Trump will do with the new enormous space.

“Here’s what I think ultimately will happen when he is, when his term is done, he will just end up still living there,” Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast Thursday. “And more than likely the Trump organization will rent out Mar-a-Lago for whatever the new president is, and they’ll have to stay down there,” he continued.

After all, “Nobody puts in a 90,000 square foot ballroom for the next guy.”

Over half of Americans are opposed to Trump's construction of a presidential ballroom. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Trump’s financing of the ballroom is already under scrutiny, after he initially said he’d pay for it himself. A group of lawmakers led by California Senator Adam Schiff sent a letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, questioning the nature—and amounts—of the donations he’s accepted to complete the $350 million (and counting) project. Donors include tech giants Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and more. What’s worse, the New York Times reported that the “hurried process” has resulted in some embarrassing design flaws.

Stewart made his comments on the heels of his interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, who also slammed Trump on his ballroom makeover. Harris called it “destruction for the sake of some grand gesture.”

“Why and what is it going to actually do to improve people’s lives?” she continued. “Not to mention, I mean, are you f---ing kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are gonna starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now.”

78 percent of Democrats are "strongly opposed" to the plan, while only 35 percent of Republins are "strongly" in favor of it. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Stewart agreed, as he surmised his theory that Trump’s mission is a financial one for his own future benefit.

“Nobody takes the time” to improve a place they plan on leaving, he said, “unless you’re flipping houses” like “Ellen and Portia,” he joked about the former talk show host and her wife’s house-flipping endeavors. “The idea that they’re gonna build a 90,000 square foot ballroom for two state dinners and then he’s gonna be like, ‘Alright, see ya!’” is unrealistic, he explained.