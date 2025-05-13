Media

Jon Stewart Reveals the Big Hole in Donald Trump’s Qatar Jet Excuses

SOUNDS SUSS

Stewart couldn’t believe Trump’s explanation for accepting a $400 million plane from Qatar.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Jon Stewart was stunned by the news that President Donald Trump is accepting a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qatar royal family.

“What?” Stewart said in his monologue Monday, responding to a news clip detailing how the $400 million jet would be transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation before he leaves office in 2029.

“Qatar is giving us a plane that Trump gets to keep. He’s like the reverse Oprah,” Stewart said. Doing an Oprah impression, he joked, “I get a jet! And... that’s it. I get a jet for my library.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The most appalling part of the story for Stewart, however, was Trump’s explanation for accepting the gift. Showing a clip of Trump saying, “They’re giving us a free jet,” Stewart had a blunt reply:

“It’s not a free jet. That’s the point,” Stewart said. “You know the expression, ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’? That’s about being skeptical of the motives of somebody who gives you a sandwich.”

“A sandwich, a BLT,” he continued. “Now, imagine that that BLT has an engine, nine bathrooms and funds proxy wars.”

Trump’s ‘Free’ Plane Will Still Cost Taxpayers a FortunePAY UP
Julia Ornedo
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Michigan to attend a rally to celebrate his first 100 days in office, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., April 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Earlier in the monologue, Stewart mocked Trump for accepting this expensive “gift” from Qatar in particular.

“It’s a jet from Qatar, we can trust them,” Stewart joked. “They’re not suspect like Canada, or working to undermine us like all of our other democratic allies in Europe.”

Stewart played a news clip covering how Qatar is considered “an ally of Iran and China and even Hamas.”

“Oh, Trump’s going to take a $400 million jet from people he would expel from Columbia University,” said Stewart.

Trump Gets Full In-Flight Service From Fox News SycophantFLATTERY INCOMING
William Vaillancourt
Sean Hannity and Donald Trump on Air Force One.

Stewart also covered Trump’s announcement Sunday that he would be reducing pharmaceutical prices “by 30% to 80%.” Stewart was supportive of the idea, although he was confused by the way Trump talked about it in a press conference Monday.

He showed a clip of the conference, where Trump credited the policy to a conversation he had with a “neurotic, seriously overweight” friend of his. Trump said his friend was taking “the fat shot,” referring to Ozempic, adding that he thought it “wasn’t working” for his friend.

“That is ice cold,” Stewart joked. “This poor guy, he’s just catching strays in the middle of a presidential press conference.”

Stewart later added, “Right now his poor friend is at home going, ‘Don’t look at me!’”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandPope Shades Trump With Call for End to His Favorite Pastime
Janna Brancolini
MediaWashington Post Staff Sound Alarm at Bezos’ CEO’s Drinking
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Loses His Cool Over Pushback to Qatar Jet Deal
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump’s $400M Gift From Qatar Is Just as Tacky Inside as You’d Imagine
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandMarkets Celebrate Total Trump Surrender on Signature Policy
Janna Brancolini