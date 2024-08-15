Jon Stewart Says Trump Is ‘Becoming Biden’ Before Our Eyes

Jon Stewart thinks Trump is the new Biden.

In the newest episode of his podcast The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart, the late night host shared his thoughts following Donald Trump’s sit down with Elon Musk this week. “Was that just like two old dudes in a basement talking about how hot each other is? Like, wow,” Stewart said, recapping the Twitter/X interview. “I was f---ing bored,” he added. But listening to the conversation made him realize something.

“I think [Trump] is before our eyes becoming Biden in this race,” Stewart said. “The whole idea was that performance by Biden in the debate was so shocking to the system of functionality, where you watched a guy and you go like, ‘Oh s--t,’ like this is a real decline in a way that we had not anticipated,” he continued, “but it obscured what is clearly going on with Trump as well.”

Stewart further explained how Trump’s incoherence is more strongly pronounced now that VP Harris is his opponent in the race. “When you remove [Biden’s decline] from the equation, you’re just left with a much more stark focus on what [Trump’s] decline is. And then you listen to those Twitter spaces,” he also said, “And again, like [Trump’s] always been a bit rambly, but holy f---.”

Trump slurred his words and sounded at times as if he was speaking with a lisp during the conversation. A Trump campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast that it “must be your ears,” when asked why the former president’s voice sounded weird. Trump later copped to the “strange” sound and blamed technical difficulties. Stewart said on the podcast that he thought maybe Trump had had a tooth removed, causing the weird speech—but either way, Trump’s mental decline, especially now that Biden has exited the race, is apparent, he said.

The late night host also covered Musk and Trump’s chat earlier this week on The Daily Show, where he roasted the former president for being slow to catch up on how to play defense once Biden dropped out.

“A month ago, he was basically already the f---ing president,” Stewart said on the show, “He had cheated death, started a new ear accessory trend,” but once the tide turned, Trump has been clearly missing Biden, Stewart quipped.

“Now you’ve got to run against someone who appears healthy and youthful and happy, her vigor standing as a stark counterpoint to whatever front butt thing you have going on,” he said of Trump. “I get it, you wanted to run against Joe Biden. Just two old dudes going toe to toe fungus,” he continued, but “[Biden’s] not coming back.”