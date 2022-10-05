‘It’s Wild!’: Jon Stewart Sounds Off on Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal

The Problem with Jon Stewart doesn’t return to Apple TV+ for its second season until the end of this week, and yet somehow the former Daily Show host managed to beat every other current late-night host to the punch when he dug into The Daily Beast’s Herschel Walker abortion bombshell on his podcast Tuesday afternoon.

Jon Stewart began by predicting that, as outrageous as the story about the anti-abortion Walker paying for an abortion in 2009 is, it might not be enough to tank his run for Senate in Georgia. “This guy has had so many ridiculous things and it’s all still like, ‘It’s within the margin of error,’” he remarked. “What are people voting on down there?”

For the next few minutes, Stewart and his co-hosts Jay Jurden and Kasaun Wilson roasted Walker for leaving such a blatant trail. “He went to a card store and got one of those ‘Live, Laugh Love’ cards from Hallmark!” he joked before pivoting to bask in the drama the episode has wrought within Walker’s own family.

When Wilson brought up Walker’s excuse on Hannity that he sends a lot of get well cards so can’t be sure what this one was for, Stewart cracked up before adding, “And by the way, is ‘get well card’ a euphemism for ‘girls I forced to have an abortion’?”

“Here’s what’s amazing about it to me. Imagine being in a political party where you’re the ‘pro-life’ party, your candidate comes out and says, ‘I am pro-life,’” Stewart said later. “‘Did I obviously get a woman who wasn’t my wife pregnant, have her have an abortion, pay for it, and all that? We can argue semantics all night long.’” And after all that, the party says, “Well, I guess it’s all going to come down to turnout.”

“It’s wild!” Stewart added in disbelief. “And here’s the most fucked-up thing about it. If he really wanted to tank his chances, all he’d have to do is come out after all that and go, ‘Get your vaccines, people.’ That’s it, you’re fucking done.”