Jon Stewart Torches Trump for Not Even Pretending to ‘Give a F***’

Jon Stewart was utterly disgusted by President Trump’s Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.

Stewart noted that while Americans were still hurting from the effects of the ongoing government shutdown—which included 42 million Americans partially losing their SNAP benefits—Trump was gloating about how comfortable he was.

“That’s what he was doing this weekend,” Stewart said in his monologue Monday.

Stewart declared that the tone-deaf party “once and for all shows that Donald Trump doesn’t give a f--- about even looking like he gives a f---.”

US President Donald Trump sits next to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“On the very night SNAP benefits ended, Trump threw a Great Gatsby-themed ode to decadence and hedonism that even Jeffrey Epstein would have thought was a little over the top,“ Stewart added.

The recurring Daily Show host described the party as, “A wonderful celebration where the theme was apparently gross income inequality.”

“There’s a generally-accepted principle in leadership that you at least pretend to feel the pain of the people that you represent, but this president seems to go out of his way to let struggling Americans know that he is doing very well,” the host said.

Stewart then pointed to Trump’s $300 million ballroom project as another example.

“Your premiums may be going up, tariffs may be shutting down your small businesses, you may be losing your food assistance, but it’ll all be okay because Donald Trump is building a ballroom that looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette’s vagina,” Stewart said.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 31: US President Donald Trump talks with guests during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on October 31, 2025 at Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Stewart also mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson’s insistence Monday that Trump is “desperate for SNAP benefits to flow to the American people.”

Stewart showed a clip of Johnson declaring that Trump “is a big-hearted president.”

“Is he? Big-hearted?” Stewart replied. “Because again, and maybe I’m misinterpreting it, but he did just recently dump diarrhea on all of us.”