‘Creative Differences’ Reportedly Tank Jon Stewart’s Apple TV Show
Apple TV’s The Problem With Jon Stewart is ending just weeks before its third season was set to begin taping due to “creative differences” between the tech giant and the former Daily Show host, The New York Times reported. Stewart told his staff that planned topics of discussion on the talk show, including artificial intelligence and China, concerned Apple executives, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the remarks. The Apple TV+ original premiered just two years ago and grew in prominence over time, with season two earning an Emmy nomination. It marked Stewart’s return to television hosting after he ended a 16-year run at The Daily Show in 2015.