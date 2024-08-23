Jon Voight Begs Brad Pitt to ‘End the Nonsense’ With Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight shared his “wish” for his daughter Angelina Jolie’s marriage to Brad Pitt this week, as their divorce proceedings drag on and after she accused Pitt of “physically and verbally assaulting” her and their children.

“I wish they’d find a way to make peace,” Voight told Fox News this week. “I think the kids need some stability,” he also said, before imploring to Pitt to “end this nonsense.”

Pitt and Jolie are legally single, but not yet divorced despite Jolie filing all the way back in 2016. The proceedings have dragged on over disputes about custody of their children and previously shared assets, like their winery. The former couple shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Voight’s comments come after Jolie accused Pitt of grabbing her by the head and shoulders and pushing her into a bathroom wall in 2016 during an altercation on a private plane with their children. She also alleged that he’d turn his ire on the kids too, choking one and striking another in the face during the same altercation.

Some of the children have made moves to distance themselves from their famous father, as Vivienne dropped Pitt in the playbill for The Outsiders, Zahara dropped Pitt from her name when she pledged with the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Spelman College in Atlanta, and Shiloh had Pitt legally removed from her name earlier this month.

Voight, who told Fox he doesn’t speak to his grandchildren “as much as I’d like,” shared some advice for Pitt. “I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do.”

Jolie and Pitt were together for 10 years before their two-year marriage.