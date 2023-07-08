Jonah Hill’s Ex, Sarah Brady, Shares Texts Online Alleging Emotional Abuse
ALLEGATIONS
Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend is accusing the “Superbad” star of emotional abuse, sharing a series of messages online she claims he sent her when the pair were dating in 2021. In a series of Instagram stories on Friday, Sarah Brady claimed that Hill would “manipulate” her during their relationship and even made her tone down photos online. In one of the messages, which The Daily Beast cannot independently confirm was sent from Hill, the actor allegedly asks Brady to remove photos of her “ass in a thong.” In another message from Dec. 2021, Hill allegedly said he wanted to break up if she continued to have “boundaryless [sic] inappropriate friendships with men” and “women who were in unstable places.” Reps for Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brady also did not respond to a request for comment.