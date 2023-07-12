Jonah Hill’s Ex Backs Former Child Star Who Accused Him of Assault
‘SURVIVORS UNITE’
Sarah Brady, an ex-girlfriend of Jonah Hill who accused the actor of emotional abuse this week, voiced support for former Nickelodeon child star Alexa Nikolas after she went public with her own allegations against Hill—including that he assaulted her at a house party when she was 16. In several Tweets on Saturday, Nikolas, now 31, said the “Wolf of Wall Street” star pushed her against a door and “shoved his tongue” down her throat when they stepped out of a house party to smoke. (Through his lawyers, Hill has called the incident a “complete fabrication.” In a post to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Brady shared messages she exchanged with Nikolas thanking her for sharing her account of the alleged assault. “Survivors unite ✊🏼,” Brady captioned the post.