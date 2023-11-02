Co-Pilot Accused of Threatening to Shoot Captain Had Challenged Vax Mandate: Report
FAMILIAR FACE
The former Delta Air Lines co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial aircraft’s captain if he diverted the plane was the plaintiff in a failed U.S. Supreme Court objecting to a COVID vaccine mandate, according to a report. Jonathan Dunn, who was charged last month with interfering with a flight crew over the alleged threats in August 2022, had also served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Sources told CBS News that Dunn was the plaintiff in a case seeking to stop the Air Force from disciplining him for refusing to get a mandatory COVID vaccine on religious grounds. The court ultimately ruled against him in April 2022. In the August incident, Dunn is accused of threatening to shoot the captain “multiple times” if he diverted the flight over a passenger’s medical issue, according to the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General.