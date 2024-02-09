Jonathan Majors Accused of Abuse by More Women: Report
WORSE AND WORSE
Two women who previously had relationships with Jonathan Majors have come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse following the actor’s conviction on harassment and assault charges against his ex, Grace Jabbari. A New York Times report includes allegations from Emma Duncan, a onetime girlfriend of the former Marvel star who claims he physically and emotionally abused her. She alleged that Majors choked her, threw her across a room, and variously threatened to kill her and “make sure you can’t have children.” A lawyer for Majors denied that he was physically abusive. Maura Hooper, another former girlfriend, alleged that she was “not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship” and that he pressured her to get an abortion faster than she had planned after becoming pregnant a few months into the relationship. He also allegedly told her to kill herself after she confronted him with evidence that he was having an affair. Majors’ attorney said he couldn’t recall the specifics of what he’d said.