Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Assault Trial Set for August
COURTROOM DRAMA
Actor Jonathan Majors will face trial in August for a domestic dispute in which he allegedly pushed a woman into a car. During a brief hearing on Tuesday morning, Judge Rachel Pauly ordered Majors to stand trial on Aug. 3 on several misdemeanor charges in connection with a March 25 dispute. Prosecutors allege that Majors “struck, shoved, kicked,” and otherwise harmed a 30-year-old woman during a dispute in New York. In an updated complaint, the woman alleged the incident began at around 12:40 a.m. in downtown Manhattan when Majors allegedly pulled her “right middle finger causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” She was granted a temporary order of protection in April, meaning Majors cannot have any direct contact with her. The actor’s legal team has denied any wrongdoing, and has insisted that the case is a “witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims.”