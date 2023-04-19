Jonathan Majors Faces Even More Abuse Allegations: Report
COMING FORWARD
Following Jonathan Majors’ arrest in March, which charged the Creed III actor with strangulation, assault and harassment, Variety reports that multiple abuse victims have come forth with more allegations involving the actor. An unidentified number of women are reportedly cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office in the case against Majors, who is currently preparing for a May 8 court appearance. The alleged victims could make a drastic difference to his case. Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan after a 30-year-old woman told police he had assaulted her, an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement. Following the incident, Majors was reportedly dropped by his talent management company, Entertainment 360, and his PR firm, The Lede Company. Several projects, including a film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement, have allegedly dropped Majors in wake of the accusations.