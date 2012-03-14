JonBenet’s Dad Regrets Pageants

Thanks to TLC’s hit show Toddlers and Tiaras, child beauty pageants are suddenly in the spotlight. But John Ramsey, whose 6-year-old daughter and pageant winner JonBenet was murdered in 1996, recently said he regrets her involvement in the child pageant world. “I think about these things now and it makes me cringe. We were so naive,” he told ABC News. “I now believe with all my heart that it’s not a good idea to put your child on public display.” Benet was found strangled in her home days after she appeared in a Christmas parade. John and his wife, Patsy Ramsey, were long believed to be suspects in their daughter’s murder and were only recently cleared of suspicion. Ramsey is promoting his new book, The Other Side of Suffering, which details his emotional journey “from grief to grace” following JonBenet’s murder. Fifteen years after her death, police have not yet found the killer.
