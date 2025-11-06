Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: the holiday season is just around the corner. The days are shorter (*sigh*), the air feels crisper, and seasonal save-the-dates are already trickling in. This year, brands are ushering in the holiday season earlier than ever. Right on cue, Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty is celebrating early with its most dazzling seasonal collection yet: five limited-edition holiday sets. Plus, this holiday drop is extra special—Jones Road had a record-breaking year of new launches, but the holiday collection is Brown’s favorite drop of 2025. “We had a lot of launches [this year], but I really love the holiday collection,” she tells the Daily Beast.

Each of the red-and-silver trios features a mix of Jones Road’s bestsellers—all remixed with exclusive shades, packaging, and even formulas, including (but not limited to) the universally flattering Miracle Balm in limited-edition shades (Pinky Bronze is back!) and mini sizes, the late-night-friendly Glass Gel Eyeliner, and the recently launched lipstick collection that delivers the elusive “your lips but better” finish.

Beyond the innovative formulas we know and love, every detail in the packaging feels luxe. Each set is housed in an exclusive metal and glass packaging designed just for the season—weighty, infinitely giftable, and designed to impress. The boxes themselves are also gorgeous and sturdy—they moonlight as chic storage containers—and that wasn’t an accident. “The packaging is very giftable—they scream holiday,” Bobbi Brown tells the Daily Beast. “I hope people will use [the boxes] for storing anything from hairbrushes to sunglasses to pens.”

Whether you’re treating yourself before the season of soirées kicks off or looking for an actually cool gift for the beauty lover on your list who already has seemingly everything, these kits deliver serious value (and even more serious vanity appeal). With Jones Road’s cult following—especially when it comes to limited-edition shades—we expect this holiday drop to fly off shelves faster than a post-party cab. In other words, don’t be fashionably late to this one.

The Party Kit Down From $84 The Party Kit delivers everything you need for a party-ready finish in three effortless(ish) steps. Available in two festive colorways—Party and Rouge—each set includes a new, exclusive Eyeshadow Stick shade, an all-nighter-friendly Gel Liner in Espresso, and a limited-edition Mini Miracle Balm. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 62

Pinky Bronze Kit Down From $90 For fans of the fan-favorite Pinky Bronze hue (*raising my hand*), this limited-edition kit brings together three essentials for eyes, cheeks, and lips in the universally flattering shade. This exclusive trio features limited-edition versions of Just A Sec, The Bronzer, and Cool Gloss—all dressed in the warm, pinky-brown tone that’s become one of Jones Road’s most sought-after shades of 2025. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 66

Mini Fragrance Trio Down From $54 The Mini Fragrance Trio completes your scent wardrobe with two daytime favorites and an exclusive first look at the new evening fragrance, En Route. The set features Shower, BKLYN, and the debut of En Route—all in travel-ready sizes. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 48

Mini Lip Kit Down From $44 The Mini Lip Kit features three party-ready lip staples formulated to take you from pre-party prep to the final toast. Available in two universally flattering shades—Mauve and Tawny Nude—each set includes an exclusive Mini Lip Pencil, Mini Classic Lip, and Mini Cool Gloss in Pink Lilac. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 38

Mini Miracle Balm Kit Down From $60 “I'm a giant miracle balm fan... I wear it every single day,” Brown says. Jones Road only releases its cult-favorite mini Miracles Balms a couple of times a year, so grab this limited edition trio while you can. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 54

MORE FROM SCOUTED: