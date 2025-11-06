Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
It’s official: the holiday season is just around the corner. The days are shorter (*sigh*), the air feels crisper, and seasonal save-the-dates are already trickling in. This year, brands are ushering in the holiday season earlier than ever. Right on cue, Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty is celebrating early with its most dazzling seasonal collection yet: five limited-edition holiday sets. Plus, this holiday drop is extra special—Jones Road had a record-breaking year of new launches, but the holiday collection is Brown’s favorite drop of 2025. “We had a lot of launches [this year], but I really love the holiday collection,” she tells the Daily Beast.
Each of the red-and-silver trios features a mix of Jones Road’s bestsellers—all remixed with exclusive shades, packaging, and even formulas, including (but not limited to) the universally flattering Miracle Balm in limited-edition shades (Pinky Bronze is back!) and mini sizes, the late-night-friendly Glass Gel Eyeliner, and the recently launched lipstick collection that delivers the elusive “your lips but better” finish.
Beyond the innovative formulas we know and love, every detail in the packaging feels luxe. Each set is housed in an exclusive metal and glass packaging designed just for the season—weighty, infinitely giftable, and designed to impress. The boxes themselves are also gorgeous and sturdy—they moonlight as chic storage containers—and that wasn’t an accident. “The packaging is very giftable—they scream holiday,” Bobbi Brown tells the Daily Beast. “I hope people will use [the boxes] for storing anything from hairbrushes to sunglasses to pens.”
Whether you’re treating yourself before the season of soirées kicks off or looking for an actually cool gift for the beauty lover on your list who already has seemingly everything, these kits deliver serious value (and even more serious vanity appeal). With Jones Road’s cult following—especially when it comes to limited-edition shades—we expect this holiday drop to fly off shelves faster than a post-party cab. In other words, don’t be fashionably late to this one.