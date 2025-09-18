Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

September is shaping up to be a milestone month for legendary makeup artist, bestselling author, and Jones Road Beauty founder Bobbi Brown. The industry trailblazer is celebrating a trio of career-defining moments: the debut of her upcoming memoir Just Bobbi (out Sept. 23), the launch of a fresh brand campaign called “Beauty Stories,” and—most exciting for lipstick lovers—the drop of Jones Road’s newest collection.

Launched today, The Classic Lip Collection is designed to make you fall in love with lipstick all over again. (To be fair, I never fell out of love with lipstick, but this lineup of pigment-packed shades has me fully swooning.) The range includes 12 universally flattering hues, each infused with ingredients like vitamin E and peptides to hydrate without compromising wear time. Seriously, you don’t even need to prep with lip balm before applying, which is a game-changer for my chronically parched pout.

Like many Jones Road products, this collection started with a pain point of Brown’s own. “True story—I stopped wearing lipstick for many years because they all felt dry and powdery,” she says in a press release for the launch. “It took me a while to decide what made a lipstick formula excellent. That’s how The Classic Lip was born. Smooth, satiny, lightweight, comfortable—it checks all the boxes.”

The Classic Lip launch also marks a full-circle moment for Brown. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 1991 with ten neutral lipsticks sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman—a collection that famously redefined the nude lip category. Still a working makeup artist, Brown’s inaugural lipstick formulas were designed to enhance beauty—not to correct, conceal, or mask—and to be used by fellow industry professionals and novices alike.

With The Classic Lip Collection, Brown is once again reinventing the category with an ultra-wearable satin formula that delivers rich pigment, impressive staying power, and lip balm-level nourishment. Neither too matte nor too emollient, the finish is velvety smooth and resists feathering into fine lines and dry patches—though you can add a liner for extra structure if you like.

The best part is that each shade delivers high-impact color payoff while feeling comfortable on the lips all day long. When it does fade, it’s a soft transition that looks like a subtle stain after six to eight hours of wear—an effect that’s almost equally as beautiful as the result when first applied.

I’ve always loved the pigment and staying power of matte and liquid formulas (especially for my signature orange and red shades), but, like Brown, the inevitable crusty, cakey aftermath often leads me to reach for balmier alternatives. With The Classic Lip, I’ve finally found the perfect middle ground: a formula that marries saturated color with a silky, wearable finish.

