Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to skin-loving clean beauty formulated for all skin types and tones (yes, even mature skin), no one does it better than Jones Road Beauty, Bobbi Brown’s second act. From the cult-favorite Miracle Balm to the newly launched Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer, Brown continues to deliver complexion-enhancing formulas that let your skin shine, not hide. Now, Jones Road is making it even easier to get glowing on the go with the launch of the Complexion Set, a curated bundle of bestsellers designed to target common skin concerns like tired eyes, dark circles, redness, and uneven tone.

The Complexion Set Down From $98 Housed in a chic, travel-friendly Tyvek makeup bag, this skin-enhancing toolkit includes four essentials: the Mini What The Foundation, Mini Eye Cream, The Face Pencil, and The Neutralizer Pencil. Shop At Jones Road Beauty $ 74

Whether you’re battling breakouts or need to fake a full night’s sleep, this all-in-one set has you covered. Even better? If you’re new to Jones Road Beauty, this is the perfect opportunity to try its most beloved products without committing to full sizes. Here’s a closer look at what’s inside:

What The Foundation (WTF)

Scouted contributor Layne Van Vraken dubbed this creamy foundation “the ultimate anti-aging foundation” thanks to its imperfection-blurring magic powers. Available in 16 shades, this non-comedogenic foundation delivers light to medium coverage, leaving you with a second-skin finish that’s neither matte nor dewy. The formula melts into the skin rather than sitting on top of it, diffusing the appearance of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores for a filter-like effect. Plus, What The Foundation doesn’t settle into fine lines and has impressive staying power for a cream foundation.

What The Foundation Shop At Jones Road Beauty $ 46

The Eye Cream

The ultimate antidote for tired eyes, the Eye Cream gives your peepers an instant pick-me-up without being overly emollient or greasy. I’m prone to milia (the little white bumps that appear under the eyes when pores are congested), and this formula has never given me any issues. The “cushiony” cream is infused with niacinamide for lifting dark circles and ceramides to soften fine lines and lock in moisture. You will love the Eye Cream if you’re prone to crepey undereyes but don’t like a heavy formula. It’s the ultimate primer for foundation and concealer.

The Eye Cream Shop At Jones Road Beauty $ 36

The Face Pencil

This multi-use facial pencil is always in my bag. It conceals and corrects in a pinch without being messy—I bring it everywhere. I also love to use this pencil to rim my waterline for a doe-eyed effect. Despite being in a pencil format, the formula is creamy and blends seamlessly without compromising staying power.

The Face Pencil Shop At Jones Road Beauty $ 28

The Neutralizer Pencil

This subtle color-correcting pencil is like a magic eraser for dark circles. It’s available in nine shades, from peachy hues to counteract greenish tones to dark apricots to conceal bluish tones. Of course, depending on the shade, you can use the pencil to even out redness and brightening eyeliner.

The Neutralizer Pencil Shop At Jones Road Beauty $ 28

The Jones Road Complexion Set is your shortcut to effortless, healthy-looking skin—no filter necessary. Whether you’re already a fan or just getting started, this edit of essentials brings Bobbi Brown’s signature skin-first philosophy to your makeup bag in the most practical (and packable) way.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: