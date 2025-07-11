Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any cosmetic chemist and they’ll tell you: sunscreen is one of the trickiest products to formulate. So when Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty was set to debut its first SPF back in January, the launch was abruptly pulled—just one day before it was supposed to go live. Why? It wasn’t perfect yet.

When I caught up with her in May, ahead of her Austin, TX store opening, she hinted at the decision to halt the launch. “I was actually supposed to launch [a new product] earlier, and I pulled it because I wasn’t happy with it,” she told me. “So it’s taken this much time to put it back out there, but now I’m ready.”

Flash forward to July, and after months of reformulation, the Everyday Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is finally here—and it’s everything Brown envisioned.

Jones Road Beauty Everyday Sunscreen SPF 30 Available in one untinted formula and four tinted shades (sandy, peach, golden, and apricot). See At Jones Road Beauty $ 42

Naturally, given Brown’s legendary career as a makeup artist, the clean mineral SPF 30 (15.9 percent zinc oxide) was designed to play beautifully with makeup—no pilling, no sliding, no chalky white cast. “I had to make sure that not only was it clean and effective but that it also paired incredibly well with makeup,” she says in the launch release. “It needed to look natural, layer well, and not leave a dry or uncomfortable finish. This is my new ideal base for everyday protection, and it works perfectly with all of my Jones Road makeup.”

The lightweight SPF checks all the boxes for anyone whose skin hates traditional sunscreen: it’s non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores), non-greasy, and non-irritating. Even better, Everyday Sunscreen comes in five versatile shades—one untinted and four tinted—each developed with Brown’s decades of expertise in color theory. The tinted options were crafted to suit a wide range of skin tones and undertones, while semi-sheer, color-correcting pigments help neutralize the dreaded white cast so common with physical sunscreens.

With its skin-loving formula, thoughtful shade range, and makeup-artist-approved finish, Jones Road’s Everyday Mineral Sunscreen proves that clean SPF doesn’t have to compromise. As Brown herself puts it, it’s the ideal base—for every day, and every face.

