Alabama Man Arrested for Police Chase That Left Mom of Two Dead
DEADLY CHASE
Jordan Marktice Ricks, 28, was arrested Thursday for a fatal car crash in Alabama that killed a nurse as he was fleeing from police, AL.com reports. Police found Ricks hiding at an apartment in Tuscaloosa Thursday morning, officially ending a manhunt that began earlier this week. On Monday, Ricks was pulled over for speeding, but as the police officer went back to his car to conduct a wanted-person check, he sped away. The officer then followed him, but came across a car crash near a highway exit, which investigators determined was caused by Ricks. The crash had killed 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring, a nurse and mother to two children.
The officer stopped to render aid to the woman’s family, who was still in the car with her when she was pronounced dead. The officer also found Ricks’ wrecked car which he had left behind when he fled on foot. Ricks somehow managed to escape a perimeter that was patrolled by a helicopter and officers from multiple agencies, and was ultimately found at the Tuscaloosa apartment Thursday morning. Ricks faces charges for murder and leaving the scene of an accident, police say.