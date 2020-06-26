Fired Miami Cop Charged After Video Shows Him Kneeling on Black Woman’s Neck
A former Miami police officer has been charged with battery and misconduct after a viral video showed him pressing his knee on a Black woman’s neck as she screamed. The Miami Herald reports that a video shot by a bystander shows the officer—named as Jordy Yanes Martel—reach into the Black woman’s SUV, drag her out, press his knee onto her neck, and tase her stomach. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Safiya Satchell. She was arrested on charges of battery on a cop and resisting with violence—but those charges have since been dismissed. Martel and another officer, Jaiver Castano, were fired last week, although Miami Gardens Police Department hasn’t confirmed why they were let go. Martel has now been charged with battery, and was also charged with official misconduct for filing two reports containing false details about the January incident.