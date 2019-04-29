Czech Soccer Star Killed After Fatal Team Bus Crash

Czech soccer star Josef Sural has been killed in a bus crash that also injured six of his teammates. Sural, 28, made 20 appearances as a striker for his country, last featuring in a match against Ukraine in October. He joined Turkish team Aytemiz Alanyaspor in January from Sparta Prague in his home country. The striker and six of his teammates rented a private minibus to take them back from a game at Kayserispor on Sunday. Club chairman Hasan Cavusoglu claimed the driver of the mini bus fell asleep at the wheel, causing the fatal crash. A second on-board driver was also asleep when the accident happened, the BBC reports. On Twitter, the club posted: “We have learned with deep sorrow that Josef Sural lost his life as a result of an accident carrying seven football players from Alanyaspor.” Sural died from his injuries at hospital.