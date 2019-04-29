‘DEEP SORROW’

Czech Soccer Star Killed After Fatal Team Bus Crash

Jamie Ross

Czech soccer star Josef Sural has been killed in a bus crash that also injured six of his teammates. Sural, 28, made 20 appearances as a striker for his country, last featuring in a match against Ukraine in October. He joined Turkish team Aytemiz Alanyaspor in January from Sparta Prague in his home country. The striker and six of his teammates rented a private minibus to take them back from a game at Kayserispor on Sunday. Club chairman Hasan Cavusoglu claimed the driver of the mini bus fell asleep at the wheel, causing the fatal crash. A second on-board driver was also asleep when the accident happened, the BBC reports. On Twitter, the club posted: “We have learned with deep sorrow that Josef Sural lost his life as a result of an accident carrying seven football players from Alanyaspor.” Sural died from his injuries at hospital.

Read it at BBC News

Czech Soccer Star Killed After Fatal Team Bus Crash