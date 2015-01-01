Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is a Married Man

CHEAT SHEET
Sorry, everybody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is forever off the market. The actor quietly married his girlfriend Tasha McCauley on Dec. 20 at their Los Angeles home, according to People. McCauley is founder and CEO of a Silicon Valley-based robotics company called Fellow Robots. Gordon-Levitt has always been tight-lipped about his love life, but told Howard Stern in 2013, “I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public.” Without identifying McCauley, the actor said he and his girlfriend met through “mutual friends.” “The girl that I’m with, she really doesn’t want to be a part of it and you can imagine not wanting to have that kind of scrutiny.”