LA Councilman’s Aide Resigns After Holocaust Jokes About Amy Schumer

An adviser for a Los Angeles City Council member is out of a job after making Holocaust jokes about Amy Schumer on social media.

“The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez wrote in a statement after Josh Androsky’s vile tweets began to circulate.

“With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the Holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous.

“These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately.”

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Schumer has made strong statements in support of Israel and called out others for not condemning the murders of Jewish civilians—drawing backlash.

On Friday, according to screenshots, the X account of the podcast TrueAnon tweeted: “Amy Schumer is particularly sensitive to Jewish deaths due to her experience in the Holocaust. The nazis named a concentration camp after her it was called Da Cow.”

Androsky engaged, replying: “this is cute or whatever but it’s fucked up that you would say this about her when it you know it was actually Cowschitz.”

TrueAnon then tweeted: “I used to call that spot on the 5 Da Cow!!!” leading Androsky to respond, “I called it Cowschitz!!! either way they all (and amy) smelled the same.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that the latter exchange appears to refer to a large cattle farm near the 5 Freeway. Androsky—who has not publicly commented—later deleted his tweets and then removed his whole account.

Androsky is a former comedian and writer and is Jewish. Soto-Martínez is a former labor organizer who was elected last year to the LA City Council, which was rocked this year by a leaked-tape scandal that revealed several members making racist comments.