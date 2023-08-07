Josh Duggar’s Appeal of Child Porn Conviction Rejected

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Courthouse News
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s appeal of his child-porn conviction has been shot down by a federal appeals court. Duggar, who was the oldest child on the TLC show about his family, is serving a 12-year sentence after hundreds of images were found on a computer in his car dealership. Courthouse News reports that he blamed an employee with a sex-offender history—and said his conviction should be vacated because the judge would not force the man to testify. “The right to present a complete defense does not trump a district court’s discretion to keep out confusing or misleading evidence, even if it would be helpful to the defense,” the appeals court ruled.