HGTV Stars Set to Divorce After Two Years of Marriage
FLOP FLOP FLOP
House flippers Christina Haack and Josh Hall have called it quits. Hall was the first to file and is reportedly asking for alimony and the rights to the TV projects the two produced during while married, per paperwork obtained by TMZ. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. According to People, Haack and Hall wed in April 2022, just over a year after they started dating. This will be the third divorce for Haack. She was previously married to Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger’s current beau, until 2021, and the two share a son, Hudson. Prior to that, Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate investor and the father to her other two kids, Taylor and Braden. El Moussa and Haack first rose to fame on the house renovation show Flip or Flop. More recently, Haack and Hall teamed up with El Moussa and Heather Rae, his new wife, for a competition renovation show called Flip Off on HGTV.