Josh Hawley and the Right’s Whining on ‘Wokeness’ and ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a Pathetic Diversion

For someone who is allegedly “muzzled,” Senator Josh Hawley sure talks a lot. In relentlessly whiny media appearances, he keeps telling us how censored he is from saying anything, as he keeps saying exactly that on mass media platforms. Just last night, he was wailing away on The Ingraham Angle.

The most definitely not-muzzled Hawley wants you to know he is a victim of “wokeness” and “cancel culture,” because people have asked him lots of very, very, very mean questions about his role in inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, his fist raised to the Trump-supporting mob.

Here is what Senator Hawley should be made to explain: his part in a terrible event that left five people dead, injured 140 police officers, and left many fearing for their lives. What does the perpetually whining-about-himself Hawley have to say about the two officers who have died by suicide since, the officers with brain injuries, the officer with two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs, the officer who will lose an eye, the officer who was stabbed with a metal fence stake?