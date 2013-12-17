CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Journal: Multivitamins a Waste

    UH OH

    Matt Rourke/AP

    First antibacterial soap, now multivitamins! A new editorial in this week’s Annals of Medicine claims that vitamins and dietary supplements are not worth the money spent on them. The piece uses three studies as evidence that the supplements are no help for preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer, or a second heart attack, and that vitamins don’t improve longevity or cognitive function in men over 65. The multivitamin industry in the U.S. is a $12 billion-a-year business.

    Read it at WDAM