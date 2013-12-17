Journal: Multivitamins a Waste

CHEAT SHEET
First antibacterial soap, now multivitamins! A new editorial in this week’s Annals of Medicine claims that vitamins and dietary supplements are not worth the money spent on them. The piece uses three studies as evidence that the supplements are no help for preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer, or a second heart attack, and that vitamins don’t improve longevity or cognitive function in men over 65. The multivitamin industry in the U.S. is a $12 billion-a-year business.