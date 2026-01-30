Journalist from Don Lemon Church Protest Livestreams Arrest by Feds

A journalist who covered the Minnesota church protest that also saw Don Lemon arrested live-streamed her own detainment on social media during an early-morning raid by feds.

Independent journalist Georgia Fort was on the scene alongside Lemon when a crowd interrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul on Jan. 18. Lemon, to the joy of the MAGAverse, was arrested by federal agents on Friday in Los Angeles. Both Fort and Lemon said they were there to report, not as part of the angry mob.

Fort was arrested by federal agents, and the drama was captured on a Facebook livestream. “Agents are at my door right now, they’re saying that they were able to go before a grand jury and that they have a warrant for my arrest,” Fort said in her stream.

Fort during the emotional livestream. Georgia Fort / Facebook

She adds that her attorney advised her to comply. “My children are here; they are impacted by this,” she adds as a crying can be heard loudly in the background.

Fort explains that her arrest comes from the fact that she “filmed a protest as a member of the media.” She said the arrest is tantamount to her Constitutional rights being strangled.

“We are supposed to have the freedom to film, to be a member of the press. I don’t think I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press,” she explains.

This is the tasteless way the White House celebrated Lemon's arrest. @TheWhiteHouse/X

Fort added that she knew she was on a defendant’s list, but had only now spoken about it because “it was under seal.”

“I’m gonna have to hop off here and surrender to agents,” she says as the video takes a dramatic turn.

A person who appears to be a member of Fort’s family says, “We gotta go, she’s coming right now,” apparently in reference to an arresting officer or federal agent.

Dom Lemon inside the Minneapolis church earlier this month. Screengrab/YouTube.

The stream cuts at this point. Fort’s arrest follows that of Lemon, who said he was at the protest against a pastor who is allegedly an ICE field officer, as a journalist.

“Don was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles,” a statement from his lawyer, shared on his official Instagram page, said Friday morning. Lemon was in L.A. to cover this weekend’s Grammy Awards.