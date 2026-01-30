Stephen Miller’s Wife Celebrates Journalist’s Arrest With Vile Slur Video

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller celebrated the arrest of Don Lemon by sharing a homophobic attack against the former CNN anchor.

The wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller rushed to post an unhinged response on social media following news that Lemon is facing federal charges for covering an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Miller shared an interview she conducted with rapper-turned-MAGA mascot Nicki Minaj in which the pair gleefully laughed at a homophobic jab aimed at the openly gay Lemon.

Katie Miller and Nicki Minaj both erupted into laughter at the homophobic slur. Screengrab/The Katie Miller Podcast

“You called for Don Lemon’s arrest over his church stunt in Minneapolis; he’s since called you racist, unhinged, homophobic, and out of your depth,” Miller asked. “Anything you’d like to say to Don Lemon?”

“c---sucker, stop,” Minaj replied.

Miller posted the clip as soon as news broke early Friday that Lemon had been arrested Thursday night for covering a Jan. 18 demonstration. The protest disrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church, where demonstrators accused a pastor of working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lemon, who now works as an independent journalist, has repeatedly defended the protest as protected under the First Amendment and said he was merely documenting the demonstration rather than participating in it.

Lemon’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called the arrest an “unprecedented attack” on the First Amendment.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention, and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lowell added.

Don Lemon said he was acting solely as a reporter when he entered the church along with anti-ICE protesters. Screengrab/YouTube.

In another social media post, Miller wrote “cry harder” when Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer also suggested Lemon’s arrest was an attack on the First Amendment.

Conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly was another MAGA figure who praised the arrest of the longtime Donald Trump critic.

“For those saying this is criminalizing journalism, journalists don’t get a pass when breaking the law just because they have a mic,” Kelly posted on X. “If I accompanied people storming an abortion clinic, harassing/scaring/‘traumatizing’ crying women while saying ‘But I’m a reporter!’ I would absolutely have been charged under any Dem admin.”

Kelly also claimed that Lemon faces at least one felony charge and has been charged alongside five other defendants.

There were chaotic scenes as the anti-ICE protesters disrupted the Sunday church service. Screengrab/YouTube

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights and a top Trump ally, had previously warned Lemon, “You are on notice” after his reporting on the protest triggered outrage among MAGA figures and the White House.

Dhillon had threatened Lemon with charges under the Ku Klux Klan Act or the FACE Act during media appearances.

The Trump Justice Department arrested Lemon just days after a magistrate judge rejected the evidence in its initial attempt to prosecute him.

In a video posted online responding to the backlash, a defiant Lemon said: “The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true.

“I had no affiliation with that organization. I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them. We were there chronicling protests,” he said. “Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism—reporting on it and speaking to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church, and members of the organization. That’s it.”