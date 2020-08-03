CHEAT SHEET
Journalist Who Covered Trump’s Florida Visit Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A journalist who reported on President Donald Trump’s Florida trip Friday has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday. The journalist had attended a 45-minute press conference where Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and other elected officials spoke. The journalists covering the event were unable to socially distance. “We’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed,” WHCA President Zeke Miller wrote in an association-wide message Sunday.