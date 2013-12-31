Journo Tried to Spy on Schumacher

CHEAT SHEET
This is why no one trusts the media. A journalist disguised himself as a priest and tried to enter the Grenoble hospital room where ex-Formula One racer Michael Schumacher is lying in a coma. The reporter was escorted from the premises when his cover was blown, before he could infiltrate the room. Doctors said Tuesday that Schumacher’s condition had improved slightly, after a second surgery to relieve brain damage caused when he hit his head on a rock while skiing in France. A friend of the family begged reporters to put a stop to any more shenanigans. "You can do your best to help Schumacher win this difficult battle by leaving the doctors in peace. We are not hiding anything."