Joy Behar Blames ‘The View’ Technical Difficulties on Trump

Joy Behar is seeing Trump everywhere, including in connection with The View’s wonky teleprompter on Wednesday.

The co-hosts had just closed out its first Hot Topics segment, which ended with a heated exchange between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The argument—over the benefits of school choice for low-income children—had gotten so contentious that “no one can hear anything that’s being said,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, shouted, before forcing herself in between the two hosts to call for a commercial break.

To make matters worse, at the top of the show, Goldberg turned to the camera to do her opening remarks, but there were no words on the teleprompter. When the show returned after the break, Goldberg tried to address the “messy” first segment.

“We’re all here at the table and we’re having a conversation,” she said sarcastically, “and we’re gonna go back to it—but before we do, I just wanna say, this is the beauty of people who have different opinions. Sometimes it’s messy. Sometimes we’re messy.”

She continued, “And I don’t know if you noticed that when I came out this morning, I had trouble trying to figure out—’cause there was nothing in the [teleprompter]. There’s something in the air.”

That’s when Behar jumped in with an explanation: “You know what’s in the air, Whoopi? Trumpism!”

“We lost the election,” Behar explained, as co-host Sarah Haines covered her face with her hands the way one might do when an older relative goes off on an embarrassing rant at Thanksgiving dinner.

A few members of the audience laughed, though it was mostly awkward silence as Behar took the conversation in Trump’s direction. “Wait a minute,” she said as the room reacted and Goldberg stared at the camera, mouth agape at the random topic change. “Half of this country is miserable. And let’s just tell the truth. We hate that he won. We hate it.”

As for why the cast couldn’t seem to get through a segment without an argument, Behar offered, “Everybody’s uptight and crazy right now.”