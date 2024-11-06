‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Chokes Back Tears Over Trump Win

The View host Sunny Hostin is “profoundly disturbed” by Donald Trump’s win, she said on Wednesday, as she choked back tears and worried aloud about what a second Trump term will mean for her daughter’s future.

“I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter, who now has less rights than I have,” following the election’s result, she said, her voice shaking. “I remember my father telling me many, many years ago that I was the first person in his family to enjoy full civil rights. And now I have less civil rights than I had when he told me that.”

Each of the show’s hosts reacted to Trump’s unanimous win to a second term as president on Wednesday’s show, with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah-Griffin, and even Ana Navarro having more tempered reactions to the result than one would have expected following the show’s staunch criticism of Trump over the past few years.

Behar summed up most of their reactions when she said, “The system works, we live in a democracy. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagree,” but “we should value our democratic process.”

Hostin’s remarks were far more pointed. “In 2016, we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration, but we know now,” she said, “and we know now that he will have almost unfettered power.” She also explained that she “worried” for “the working class, I worry about my mother, a retired teacher, I worry about our elderly and their social security and their Medicare.”

Like the rest of the show’s hosts, Hostin was a staunch supporter of Kamala Harris for president. Prior to Election Day, she said on the show that she was “cautiously optimistic” for a Harris win. But after Trump won both the popular vote and the electors Tuesday night, Hostin said America made a “perilous choice,” quoting the New York Times.

“I am profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States,” she continued. “Going forward, the convicted felon box on employment applications better be taken off, because if you can be the president of the United States, then you should not be prevented from employment in this country.”

Goldberg, for her part, echoed Behar’s comments and sounded resigned to the result: “We just told people to vote, we didn’t tell them who to vote for.”