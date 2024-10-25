Trump adviser Jason Miller has claimed that an interview with Sunny Hostin on The View might have “killed” Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the White House.

Speaking on the ‘Playbook Deep Dive’ podcast, Miller claimed that the vice president’s decision to switch her strategy and embark on a series of media appearances had “backfired.”

“Who would have thought that Sunny Hostin from The View really killed Kamala Harris’s candidacy?” said Miller. “But you can make the case that Sunny did.”

The veteran aide was referring to a “lay-up” question from the daytime show’s co-host asking Harris if she would do anything differently from President Joe Biden over the past four years.

The Democratic Party nominee replied: “There’s not a thing that comes to mind. I’ve been part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

KAMALA ADMITS SHE’S RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL THE FAILURES OF THE PAST 4 YEARS!



Sunny Hostin: “Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past 4 years?”



Kamala: “There’s not a thing that comes to mind. I’ve been part of most of the decisions.”



We can’t… pic.twitter.com/ihuIAcmvf0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

Later in the show, she went back to the question, saying: “You asked me what is the difference between Joe Biden and me. That will be one of the differences. I’m going to have a Republican in my Cabinet.”

The Oct. 8 interview was jumped on by MAGA supporters who claimed Harris would bring four more years “of the same failed policies” if she won the election.

Miller told podcast host Rachel Blade, a Playbook co-author for Politico, that Hostin wasn’t posing “a trick question.”

“She still can’t answer it,” he said, “and I think voters are a lot smarter than many in the media give them credit for being. Voters can pick up on that, like, wait, you can’t name one single thing that you would do differently from Joe Biden?

“We’re about three full weeks of being unable to answer that one singular question. I think that’s pretty damning.”

He continued: “I don’t know what’s going on in Harris world. I don’t know if it’s the Obama people fighting with the Biden people, fighting with the Harris people, fighting with the Labour Brits that they imported in.”

At a CNN Town Hall, Harris insisted her administration would not be Biden 2.0. “My administration will not be a continuation of the Biden administration,” she said. “I bring to this role my own ideas and my own experience. I represent a new generation of leadership on a number of issues and believe that we have to actually take new approaches.”

Miller insisted that the GOP campaign strategy of allowing Donald Trump to express his personality with a relentless schedule of mainstream and sometimes unusual media appearances was paying off.

He added that it was “really telling” that Harris hadn’t done a “real press conference.”