Jon Stewart Can’t Believe Hitler-Loving Trump Might Actually Win

Jon Stewart described the election as a “surreal fever dream” this week, as he lamented that even though Donald Trump has been exposed as “liking Hitler,” he still has “no idea what’s going to happen” on election day.

“I feel f---ing great,” Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast. “How could you not, [with] a week to go before one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, and I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

This, Stewart said, despite Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly revealing to the New York Times that the 45th president “admires people who are dictators” and “falls into the general definition of fascist.” Just before that, The Atlantic reported that Trump told his staff, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.”

Stewart was incredulous that the election is still a toss up, even in light of this new information, which Trump-friendly Fox News immediately began to minimize after it was reported. “We’ve entered the phase of the election that I like to call the Fellini era, the surreal fever dream where I just turned on CNN and it was all about if Donald Trump actually does like Hitler,” Stewart said on the podcast.

Kelly also revealed that Trump said Hitler, a murderous dictator, “did some good things.” As Stewart pointed out on the podcast, “[Hitler] was a vegetarian, but it’s not really what he was known for.”

Ultimately Stewart’s concern about Trump re-entering the White House comes down to “character,” he said, adding, “Character is destiny, and I’ve always felt that way.”

An “ideal candidate” would have “humility, tenacity, and a d**k like Arnold Palmer,” he joked, referencing Trump’s fixation with the size of the late golfer’s manhood .

“I went to the joke one,” he said, but getting serious again, Stewart added that “courage” would be his third desirable quality for a president. “You’re not always gonna get the right outcome with those kinds of qualities, obviously, but more often than not, your process will get you a better product.”

With just days to go before Election Day, Stewart said, “I’m hoping that that means something.”