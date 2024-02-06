Joy Behar Swipes Queen Elizabeth After King Charles Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III, who assumed the throne last May after the passing of Queen Elizabeth I, has been diagnosed with cancer and will begin to seek treatment.

On The View on Tuesday, as the hosts weighed whether Charles’ health scare will have a positive impact on his estranged relationship with Prince Harry, Joy Behar snuck in a dig at the late Queen, who died in September of 2022, leaving her son to assume the throne at the age of 74. (Elizabeth was 25 when she herself was coronated, and 96 when she died.)

Harry reportedly rushed to Britain to be by his father’s side—arriving at Charles’s residence, Clarence House, on Tuesday afternoon—after Charles informed Harry of his diagnosis directly via a personal phone call.

“I hope that will help his prognosis, because sometimes, less stress can help,” the show’s moderator Whoopi Goldberg said.

“Poor Charles,” Behar remarked, agreeing when Goldberg noted that the new monarch had waited “so long” to assume the throne. “I mean, the woman was in the position for 70 years, you know, and the longest reign. I think that she could have used some term limits.”

“It’s like, why not step down and let Charles have his day in the sun?” Behar continued. “The poor guy, he finally gets to be king, and now he has an illness. That doesn’t seem fair. There’s something wrong about it.”