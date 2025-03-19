World

Joyful Putin Pals Thank Trump for Victory in New Cold War

‘THE MOOD IS GOOD’

Moscow is rejoicing after the much-anticipated call between Putin and Trump. Kremlin propagandists think they have Trump exactly where they want him.

Julia Davis
Julia Davis
Donald Trump, Putin illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Julia Davis

Julia Davis

JuliaDavisNews

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young