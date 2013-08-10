JPMorgan Chase Employees to Be Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
Legal troubles are looking to continue for JPMorgan Chase. Reports emerged Friday that the government plans to arrest two of the group's employees for allegedly obscuring the magnitude of a $6 billion loss for the bank last year. Javier Martin-Artajo allegedly instructed Julien Grout to falsify internal records, leading executives in New York to believe the losses to be much less significant than they were. The two men worked in London and could be extradited under agreements with the U.K. But since the two are natives of other European countries, it could be difficult to track them down.